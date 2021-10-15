Contrasting Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Braveheart Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.64, suggesting a potential upside of 75.02%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81%

Risk and Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.93 $13.82 million $0.12 55.42

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

