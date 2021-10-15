Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 385.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PID opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.
