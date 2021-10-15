Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 385.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PID opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PID. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.