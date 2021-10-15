The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SHW opened at $292.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.21 and its 200-day moving average is $286.44. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.89.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

