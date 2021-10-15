Vabble Price Hits $0.0309 on Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $133,474.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

