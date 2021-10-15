InsurAce (INSUR) Market Cap Reaches $18.03 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, InsurAce has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00066926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00112064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.86 or 0.99791123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.71 or 0.06312371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.