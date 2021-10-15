Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $131,773.09 and $10,066.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,118,027 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

