Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

