Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $201,593.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00066926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00112064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.86 or 0.99791123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.71 or 0.06312371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

