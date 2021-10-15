SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.SMART Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

SGH stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

