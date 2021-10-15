TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

