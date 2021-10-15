Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 342.6% in September

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 342.6% from the September 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,992,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL opened at $0.14 on Friday. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

