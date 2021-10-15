Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 309.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS DHCC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.