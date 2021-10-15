Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 309.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DHCC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

