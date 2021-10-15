Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 328.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SOMMY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

