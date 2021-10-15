Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 328.8% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of SOMMY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.06.
About Sumitomo Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
