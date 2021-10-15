Natixis Has $22.23 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 135.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,704 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Corning were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.