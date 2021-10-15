Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,316 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.16% of Athene worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $76.19 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

