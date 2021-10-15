Natixis Sells 76,657 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Natixis decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,657 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Coherent were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day moving average of $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.13 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

