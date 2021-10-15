Natixis Has $17.26 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,424 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 274,346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

NYSE CM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

