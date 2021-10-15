Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Rises By 400.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.