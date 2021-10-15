Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Rises By 400.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
