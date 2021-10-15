Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

