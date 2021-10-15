KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLDI opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.01. KLDiscovery has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLDiscovery (KLDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.