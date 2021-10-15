Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $726.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

