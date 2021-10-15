Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.