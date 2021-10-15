LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $30,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $202.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.94. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $209.54.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.