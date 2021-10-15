CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $128,000 Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

