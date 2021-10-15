Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $84,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.27 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

