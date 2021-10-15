Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 521,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.63% of Haemonetics worth $89,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $70.76 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

