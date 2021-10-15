Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Trading Up 0.1%

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.35. Approximately 81,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 131,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,431,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,691,000.

