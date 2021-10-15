A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in September

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

