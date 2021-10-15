Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.77.

NYSE CNQ opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $41.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after buying an additional 3,232,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

