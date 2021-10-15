The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $23.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

