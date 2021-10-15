The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $65.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

