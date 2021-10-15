Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

AIRG opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 29.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $3,614,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

