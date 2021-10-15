Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.16.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

