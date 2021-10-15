Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Cheniere Energy worth $113,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $106.69.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

