Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 129,055 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.51% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $95,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

