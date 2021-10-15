South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404,032 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $96,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

