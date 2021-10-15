Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,241,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion and a PE ratio of -10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

