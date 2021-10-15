Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $329.78 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day moving average of $327.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

