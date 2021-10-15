Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 25.00% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

