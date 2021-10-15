Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Expands By 121.1%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

