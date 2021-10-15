Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.91.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.04.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

