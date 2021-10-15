Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in September

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Teijin has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teijin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Teijin

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

