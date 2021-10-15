Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,994 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

