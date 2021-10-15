3,875 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,296.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,216.61. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,299.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

