Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 4.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

