First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Purchases 107,670 Shares

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell bought 107,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$888,008.52.
Shares of CVE:FCC opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 25.59 and a quick ratio of 24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. First Cobalt Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.
First Cobalt Company Profile
