First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Purchases 107,670 Shares

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell bought 107,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$888,008.52.

Shares of CVE:FCC opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 25.59 and a quick ratio of 24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. First Cobalt Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

