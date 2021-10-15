D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,133 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in D8 were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D8 by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 368,409 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $11.57 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

