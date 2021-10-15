Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DELL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $107.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

