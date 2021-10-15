Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.