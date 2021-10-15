Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX opened at $89.17 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.